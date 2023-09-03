Ultime News

Premier League, risultati di oggi

(Adnkronos) – L’Arsenal batte 3-1 il Manchester United nel big match della quarta giornata della Premier League, oggi 3 settembre 2023. I gunners, sotto per il gol di Rashford al 27′, pareggiano subito con Odegaard al 28′. In pieno recupero, i londinesi si aggiudicano la sfida con le reti di Rice al 96′ e Gabriel Jesus al 101′. 

Tutto liscio per il Liverpool, che liquida 3-0 l’Aston Villa con i gol di Szoboszlai (3′) e Salah (55′), in mezzo l’autorete di Cash (22′). Nell’altra gara domenicale, il Crystal Palace batte 3-2 il Wolverhamtpon. 

PREMIER LEAGUE, I RISULTATI DI OGGI 

Arsenal-Manchester United 3-1 

Liverpool-Aston Villa 3-0 

Crystal Palace-Wlverhampton 3-2 

Ieri: 

Sheffield United-Everton 2-2 

Brentford-Bournemouth 2-2 

Burnley-Tottenham 2-5 

Chelsea-Nottingham Forest 0-1 

Manchester City-Fulham 5-1 

Brighton-Newcastle 3-1. 

CLASSIFICA 

Manchester City 12 punti; Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal e West Ham 10; Brighton 9; Crystal Palace 7; Brentford, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa e Manchester United 6; Chelsea e Fulham 4; Newcastle e Wolverhampton 3; Bournemouth 2; Sheffield United e Everton 1; Luton e Burnley 0. 

